Studio 189
New York, United States
https://studiooneeightynine.com/
Status
Winner
Award Category
Emerging Designer
Year
2020
Focus
Fashion
Project Views
14
Appreciations
0
Followers
0
Following
0
Member Since:
Aug 29, 2020
Studio 189 by Camilo Pacchon
by
Studio 189
0
3
Fashion
Studio189 Hand-Batik Cape Coast, Ghana
by
Studio 189
0
2
Fashion
Studio189 Ghana
by
Studio 189
0
2
Fashion
Studio 189 by Daniel Okon
by
Studio 189
0
1
Fashion
Studio 189 by Nadinne Ijewere
by
Studio 189
0
1
Fashion
Studio 189 Collection II
by
Studio 189
0
1
Fashion
Studio 189 x One Billion Rising Collection 1
by
Studio 189
0
1
Fashion
Studio 189 Fall 2019-20 Collection
by
Studio 189
0
1
Fashion
Studio 189 Spring 2020 Collection
by
Studio 189
0
1
Fashion
S189 x Lexus x CFDA Sustainable Capsule
by
Studio 189
0
1
Fashion
S189 x Ferragamo "Sustainability Thinking" Exhibit
by
Studio 189
0
1
Fashion
