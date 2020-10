TELFAR CLEMENS

BIOGRAPHY

BECOME A QUEER, BLACK 18 YEAR OLD, TRAVEL BACK TO 2004 AND ESTABLISH A 100% NON-GENDERED FASHION LINE OUT OF YOUR FAMILY APARTMENT IN LEFRAK CITY, QUEENS. MAKE CLOTHES THAT DO NOT EXIST ON THE MARKET — JUST LIKE YOU DON’T EXIST IN THE WORLD. DON’T HAVE ANY MONEY. PERSIST FOR A DECADE WITHOUT A SINGLE REVIEW FROM T… Read More