About
|
Selection Process
|
Gala
|
National Design Week
|
Cities
|
Press
The National Design Awards Gallery
Gallery
About
Sign Up & Showcase Your Work
Login
Search
Sponge Park
DLANDstudio pllc
United States
Follow on Behance
Following
Unfollow
Status
Winner
Award Category
Climate Action
Year
2020
Focus
Landscape Design
Project Views
6
Appreciations
0
Followers
1
Following
0
Member Since:
Aug 31, 2020
Gowanus Canal Sponge Park
by
Sponge Park
0
11
Landscape Design
The National Design Awards Gallery
ABOUT US
About Cooper Hewitt
Exhibitions
Education
Contact Cooper Hewitt
FOLLOW US
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Pinterest
YouTube
LEGAL
Smithsonian Institution
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Help & FAQ