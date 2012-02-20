For over 30 years Snøhetta has designed some of the world’s most notable projects integrating architecture, landscape, interiors, branding and product design. The firm is dedicated to building equitable and sustainable places to enhance human society and natural habitat. With seven offices across the globe, Snø… Read More
For over 30 years Snøhetta has designed some of the world's most notable projects integrating architecture, landscape, interiors, branding and product design. The firm is dedicated to building equitable and sustainable places to enhance human society and natural habitat. With seven offices across the globe, Snøhetta's notable projects include the Library of Alexandria in Egypt, the Norwegian National Opera in Oslo, the National September 11 Memorial Museum Pavilion and Times Square in New York, the San Francisco Museum of Modern Art in California, the design of Norway's banknotes, the Calgary Public Library in Canada, House Zero a zero-emissions sustainable research prototype at Harvard University, the Shanghai Grand Opera House, Le Monde's Headquarters in Paris, and the Ford Motor Company's new Research & Engineering Campus in Michigan.
Among its many recognitions, Snøhetta received the World Architecture Award for the Bibliotheca Alexandrina and the Norwegian National Opera and Ballet, and the Aga Kahn Prize for Architecture for the Alexandria Library. Since its completion in 2008, the Norwegian National Opera and Ballet has also garnered the Mies van der Rohe European Union Prize for Architecture and the EDRA (Environmental Design Research Association) Great Places Award, as well as the European Prize for Urban Public Space, The International Architecture Award and The Global Award for Sustainable Architecture in 2010. In 2016, Snøhetta was named the Wall Street Journal's Architecture Innovator of the Year. The firm has twice been named by Fast Company as one of the world's 50 Most Innovative Companies, most recently in 2019. In 2020, the firm received the Medal of Honor from the AIANY, the highest distinction conferred by the Chapter.