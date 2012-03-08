Scott Dadich organizes by color. Books. Sneakers. iPhone apps. His world is an unending stream of rainbows. It’s an old designer trick, but one that represents something beyond aesthetics to him. It represents speed. He has focused on color theory so long that it’s faster for him to think in hues than in titles,… Read More
Scott Dadich organizes by color. Books. Sneakers. iPhone apps. His world is an unending stream of rainbows. It’s an old designer trick, but one that represents something beyond aesthetics to him. It represents speed. He has focused on color theory so long that it’s faster for him to think in hues than in titles, names, or other ontologies. When he needs to find something the first question is always What color is it?
An inborn craving for order and elegance has been a driving force throughout his career as an award-winning designer, accomplished editor, and Emmy-nominated filmmaker. No detail is too small or unimportant to get exactly right—it even kind of bugs him when the canned beverages in the office refrigerator aren't positioned so that the labels all face outwards.