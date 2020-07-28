OJB Landscape Architecture is a collective landscape and urban planning practice inspired to create beauty and find unexpected moments in the natural world. Founded in 1989 by James Burnett, FASLA and led today by Burnett and his partners, OJB values the human condition and the importance of community. The work af… Read More
OJB Landscape Architecture is a collective landscape and urban planning practice inspired to create beauty and find unexpected moments in the natural world. Founded in 1989 by James Burnett, FASLA and led today by Burnett and his partners, OJB values the human condition and the importance of community. The work affirms the public realm as our shared responsibility and a place for discovery, engagement and transformation.
As a firm, OJB is the recipient of the prestigious ASLA Firm Award, and in recognition of his exceptional body of design work, Burnett received the ASLA Design Medal, its highest individual honor. Read Less