Kickstarter PBC

Kickstarter’s mission is to help bring creative projects to life. Since its launch in 2009, Kickstarter has become a key piece of the internet’s creative infrastructure. Its first funded project, “Drawing for Dollars,” raised $35 from three people. Since then, 17.5 million people have pledged $4.8 billion to projects across the creative spectrum—from art, design, and technology to theater, games, and food. In 2015 Kickstarter became a Public Benefit Corporation, putting legal weight behind its prioritization of mission and values over profit. Kickstarter has a team of 150 people working to build its service and help creators use it. It is based in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, New York City. Read Less
