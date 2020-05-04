Design IO LLC is a creative studio specializing in the design and development of cutting-edge, immersive, interactive installations and new forms of storytelling. Design I/O develops installations and digital experiences for events, galleries, museums, exhibitions and public space and specializes in creating engag… Read More
Design IO LLC is a creative studio specializing in the design and development of cutting-edge, immersive, interactive installations and new forms of storytelling. Design I/O develops installations and digital experiences for events, galleries, museums, exhibitions and public space and specializes in creating engaging, meaningful interaction with the public. With more than 15 years experience in interactive media, Design I/O and its partners have and continue to push the boundaries of what is possible in the intersection between design and technology.
Design I/O’s work has received the following awards: AAM MUSE Award ( Connected Worlds, GOLD 2017 ), Museums And The Web Award ( ArtLens Studio, Winner Groundbreaking 2017 ), The Best of Heritage Award ( Art Lens Studio, Winner 2017), Communications Arts Award ( John Lennon: The Bermuda Tapes, Interactive Winner 2015), Time Warner Future of Story Telling Prize ( John Lennon: The Bermuda Tapes, Finalist, 2015 ). Read Less