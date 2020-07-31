Catapult Design is a nonprofit design consultancy working with organizations around the globe to support the development of market-based solutions for sustainable well-being and resilience.
Catapult Design is a nonprofit design consultancy working with organizations around the globe to support the development of market-based solutions for sustainable well-being and resilience.
We believe design and designers have a critical role to play in unraveling the complexities of the big challenges facing humanity, such as food security, water and sanitation access, quality healthcare, mobility, and climate change. Catapult Design's portfolio spans over 70 design engagements with 51 clients in 14 countries. The end-user of the majority of the product solutions we develop lives in a low-income setting. For that reason, our designers must not only excel in their craft, but also develop a comprehension of cultural values, aesthetic, and priorities that often drastically differ from their own.
We help our partners explore, prototype, and realize solutions capable of driving social change. Catapult Design specializes in thoroughly understanding user needs and context to steer the development of solutions that have the greatest impact while providing a rich experience for the end-user. Read Less